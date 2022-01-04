Alienware refreshes its M15 and M17 gaming laptops with the latest CPUs and GPUs

It's CES season, and there are, inevitably, a bunch of new gaming laptops to check out. Dell has joined the party with a refreshed lineup of Alienware laptops, including the AMD Ryzen-powered M15 R7 and M17 R5.

You can select a Ryzen 6000-series CPUs to power the M17 R5. On the GPU front, you can have an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 3060 or 30 Series laptop graphics card. If you'd prefer to go down the AMD route, you can equip the laptop with a Radeon RX 6700M or 6850M XT. RAM tops out at 64 GB of DDR5 memory, and you can have up to 4TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

There are several display options, all of which include AMD Freesync and NVIDIA G-Sync support. Alienware's M series models support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos too. Among the keyboard options is one with mechanical CherryMX switches. The 17-inch laptop is a powerhouse, though it might not be the most travel-friendly gaming laptop around — it can weigh up to 3.3 kg (7.3 lbs).

The M15 R7 is a 15-inch laptop that supports the latest GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs. We're awaiting more details on the specs.

Alienware started using Ryzen chips in laptops last year after a 14-year gap in which it didn't ship any with AMD CPUs. You can expect to get your hands on the latest AMD-powered Alienware systems this spring. The M15 R7 starts at $1,499 and the M17 R5 starts at $1,599.

Dell hasn't announced any Intel-powered models yet. However, there's an Intel press conference at 1PM ET today.

