Alphabet's Wing argues new US drone rules will hurt privacy

The firm also contended that broadcast IDs made it harder to create large-scale drone traffic control systems. Traffic management will be vital to a drone industry that could use network ID as a “key building block,” Wing said.

Wing maintained that the FAA’s rules needed to “continue to evolve” to accommodate this, although it stopped short of pursuing official action. The agency has stressed that the ID system was an “initial framework,” and that drone makers have 18 months to develop their ID technology and seek approval.

The reality, as The Verge noted, is more complicated. The FAA switched its strategy from network IDs to remote ones due to a number of potential problems, including unreliable cellular coverage and the possibility that data breaches at third-party brokers could ground drones and compromise privacy. That doesn’t negate the problems with broadcast IDs, but it does suggest that neither current option is ideal.