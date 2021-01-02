Alphabet's Wing argues new US drone rules will hurt privacy

Alphabet’s Wing is less than thrilled with the FAA’s new rules for drone ‘license plates,' and it’s pushing for significant changes. Reuters and The Verge report that the drone delivery company has attacked the rules for remote IDs, warning that they might have “unintended consequences” for privacy.
Wing argued that the requirement to use locally broadcast remote IDs made it possible to infer “sensitive information” about drone flights and their users, such as where people live or pick up their packages. Internet-based network remote IDs would protect against this kind of privacy intrusion, the company said, claiming that Americans wouldn’t accept that potential spying on their “deliveries or taxi trips.”