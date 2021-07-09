'Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City' trailer previews the new urban backdrop

An expanded edition of the endless runner hits Apple Arcade on July 16th.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|07.09.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
July 9th, 2021
In this article: ios, apple, news, snowman, gaming, endless runner, altos odyssey, alto's odyssey, runner, alto's odyssey the lost city, mobile gaming, apple arcade
Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City
Snowman

Alto's Odyssey is joining Apple Arcade on July 16th amid an expansion from the game subscription service into classic mobile titles. Developer Snowman recently revealed Apple Arcade members will get access to additional content and it teased some of that in a trailer for Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City.

The latest version of the stylish endless runner adds an urban biome to go along with the desert, canyon and temple areas. In its App Store preview, Snowman said the new area includes "special hidden challenges," but it didn't show any of those in the teaser. It only offered a brief look at the city, which adopts the game's gorgeous art style and features floating lanterns. You'll get to experience The Lost City for yourself next week — assuming you can stay on your snowboard long enough.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget