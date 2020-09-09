AT&T customers can use Alexa devices to make phone calls

Beginning today, AT&T customers can link their phone numbers to Alexa devices. Once they’re connected, customers will be able to make and answer calls through Alexa as they would on their phone.

As The Verge notes, Echo devices have been able to call mobile numbers and landlines for free since 2017, but this integration with AT&T goes a little deeper, essentially turning your Alexa device into an extension of your phone. Amazon already rolled this feature out abroad. In the UK and Germany, Vodafone OneNumber customers can link their mobile accounts, and EE customers in the UK can do the same.