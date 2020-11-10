Amazon makes it easier to link smart home devices to Alexa

Amazon is making it easier for you to connect devices to your Alexa ecosystem with its latest feature. When Device Discovery is enabled on your Alexa app, you can go to the More section then Add a Device. You’ll see products on your WiFi network that you can link to the voice assistant. If you'd rather Alexa didn't link to a certain device that it finds, you don't need to do anything else. Otherwise, setting it up should be straightforward.

Amazon

Device Discovery should streamline the process of connecting a smart home device, such as a new Xbox, to Alexa. It's not exactly difficult to link a compatible device, but this will probably speed things up a touch. Amazon is rolling out Device Discovery in the US, and it should be available for all users there in the coming weeks.