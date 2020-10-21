Fire TV devices will get improved hands-free features with Alexa

Three years after adding basic hands-free Alexa support on Fire TV devices, Amazon is finally taking things a step further. Previously, you could ask your Echo devices to play specific shows or open apps on Fire TV hardware. But with Amazon’s latest update, which starts rolling out this week, you’ll also be able to have content pop up on your TV with a new “show me” command. For example, you could just say “Alexa, show me the weather” or “show me my front door camera.”

And if you’re completely remote-averse, you’ll also be able to navigate on-screen menus and make selections via Alexa devices. This is something you’ve been able to do by hitting the voice control button on Fire TV remotes, but obviously going completely hands-free is even more convenient.