Alexa can translate conversations in real-time on Echo devices

Starting today, Alexa can translate conversations between two people who speak different languages. At launch, the digital assistant’s new Live Translation feature works on Echo devices in the US and supports translation between English and French, German, Hindi, Italian, Spanish or Brazilian Portuguese.

To start using the feature, ask Alexa to serve as an interpreter for the language that the person you want to talk to speaks. As the two of you converse, Alexa will automatically identify the person who’s taking and translate as needed. If you own an Echo Show, you’ll see a visual translation in addition to hearing an audio one. When the conversation comes to an end, say, “Alexa, stop.”