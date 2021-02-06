Alexa can share songs to your friends' Echo devices

Ever heard a catchy song on your smart speaker and wanted to share it right away? You can act on that impulse if you have an Echo. Amazon is rolling out a music sharing feature that lets you share songs with Alexa contacts using Echo devices or the Alexa app. Ask the voice assistant to “share this song with” a contact and they can not only choose to listen, but send a reaction.

Thankfully, you don’t need to use Amazon Music or even the same streaming service as your recipient. Alexa will try to find a track on any services available to you. If there’s no match, you’ll still get a station based on the artist’s name and song title.

You can try the feature by enabling Alexa Communications. If you’re not sure about the contacts that can receive a song, you can start a new message to see who’s available.

Amazon characterized this as “just the beginning” of the sharing feature, hinting at possible upgrades in the future. For now, though, the feature could be helpful if you’d rather not turn to text messages or social networks just to spread the word about a can’t-miss tune — at least, so long as your friends are as invested in the Alexa ecosystem as you are.