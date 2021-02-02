Michael B. Jordan is Alexa's voice (and body) in Amazon's Super Bowl ad

Ahead of Sunday’s match between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you can watch the ad Amazon will air during the Super Bowl. Titled Alexa’s Body, it features an Amazon employee and the company’s new $100 Echo model. Oh, and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan makes an appearance too.

The ad starts with the fictional employee praising the design of Amazon’s latest smart speaker. “I literally couldn’t imagine a more beautiful vessel for Alexa to be... inside,” they say of the 2020 Echo, her train of thought drifting off as a bus pulls up outside, its side plastered with an ad for Jordan’s new Prime Video series, Without Remorse. We then see a couple of scenes with Jordan as Alexa, the best one coming towards the middle of the ad.