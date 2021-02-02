Latest in Gear

Image credit: Amazon

Michael B. Jordan is Alexa's voice (and body) in Amazon's Super Bowl ad

“I literally couldn’t imagine a more beautiful vessel for Alexa to be inside.”
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Michael B Jordan
Amazon

Ahead of Sunday’s match between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you can watch the ad Amazon will air during the Super Bowl. Titled Alexa’s Body, it features an Amazon employee and the company’s new $100 Echo model. Oh, and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan makes an appearance too.

The ad starts with the fictional employee praising the design of Amazon’s latest smart speaker. “I literally couldn’t imagine a more beautiful vessel for Alexa to be...  inside,” they say of the 2020 Echo, her train of thought drifting off as a bus pulls up outside, its side plastered with an ad for Jordan’s new Prime Video series, Without Remorse. We then see a couple of scenes with Jordan as Alexa, the best one coming towards the middle of the ad.  

“Things are getting way too wet around here!” the designer’s frustrated husband remarks after she asks Alexa to turn on the backyard sprinklers and Jordan gets soaked. Even if you don’t find the hijinks funny, you gotta hand it to Amazon. They found a way to put an ad within an ad and get the most out of what was likely a very expensive TV spot. 

To be clear, Amazon isn’t coming out with a Michael B. Jordan voice pack for Alexa, though we could see the company doing something to that effect if the public asks for it. After all, if Google could get John Legend to record some lines for Assistant, why can’t Amazon do the same with Alexa and Jordan.

In this article: Amazon, Without Remorse, Prime Video, NFL, Football, Alexa, echo, Smart speaker, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

A Netflix employee accidentally killed Nintendo's live-action Zelda series

A Netflix employee accidentally killed Nintendo's live-action Zelda series

View
SpaceX's second high-altitude Starship test flight could happen today

SpaceX's second high-altitude Starship test flight could happen today

View
NASA astronauts complete multi-year project to upgrade batteries on the ISS | Engadget

NASA astronauts complete multi-year project to upgrade batteries on the ISS | Engadget

View
Apple's M1 MacBooks are heavily discounted on Amazon

Apple's M1 MacBooks are heavily discounted on Amazon

View
Facebook asks users to opt into activity tracking ahead of iOS 14 changes

Facebook asks users to opt into activity tracking ahead of iOS 14 changes

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr