Amazon starts making deliveries by e-bike and on foot in London

has started delivering packages by cargo and on foot in the UK for the first time as it makes more progress toward its climate goals. The company has opened a micromobility hub in central London. The company says the walkers and e-bikes will make more than a million deliveries a year from the hub in Hackney. It claims those trips will replace thousands of van deliveries.
At the outset, the e-bikes and on-foot couriers will be in service across more than a tenth of the city's (ULEZ). E-bikes and fully electric vehicles are exempt from the London Congestion Charge and ULEZ fees, so Amazon and its delivery partners will avoid having to pay those.
Amazon plans to open more e-cargo delivery hubs in the UK in the coming months. It already has more than 1,000 on the road in the country. Earlier this year, the company five fully electric heavy goods vehicles to its UK fleet to replace diesel trucks.
This isn't the first time Amazon has used cargo e-bikes. notes that they're being used for deliveries in five cities in France and seven metropolitan areas in Germany. It also employs electric scooters in Italy and Spain. , the company was fulfilling two-thirds of deliveries in Paris with e-bikes, on-foot couriers and electric vans.
Under its Shipment Zero project, Amazon aims to deliver 50 percent of packages with net-zero carbon emissions . It expects to become net-zero carbon by 2040 as part of its .
The company also plans to run its operations . It will install more than 30,000 additional solar panels at its sites in Manchester, Coalville, Haydock, Bristol and Milton Keynes by the end of the year. Amazon has 18 on-site solar projects in the UK and it's working to double that number by 2024.