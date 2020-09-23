Amazon says it has nothing to do with the Echelon 'Prime Bike'

Amazon has moved to put clear distance between it and Echelon Fitness, a company that produces connected exercise equipment. Yesterday, the company announced that it was making the “Prime Bike,” a stripped-down version of its Peloton-esque Connect Sport spin bike. But, overnight, Amazon released a statement saying that Echelon, and the Prime Bike, have nothing to do with them.

“This bike is not an Amazon product or related to Amazon Prime. Echelon does not have a formal partnership with Amazon. We are working with Echelon to clarify this in its communications, stop the sale of the product, and change the product branding.” - Amazon

At the time of publication, the Echelon press release that spoke about the Prime Bike and Amazon partnership has been withdrawn. And the bike is marked as no longer available for sale -- and the retail listing has had the numerous references to Amazon scrubbed clean. We have not yet been able to get a response from Echelon, and have contacted both Echelon and Amazon to ask for more comment.