Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Amazon says it has nothing to do with the Echelon 'Prime Bike'

Evidence of a partnership has been scrubbed clean and sales have also been stopped.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago
Comments
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Echelon Prime Bike
Engadget

Amazon has moved to put clear distance between it and Echelon Fitness, a company that produces connected exercise equipment. Yesterday, the company announced that it was making the “Prime Bike,” a stripped-down version of its Peloton-esque Connect Sport spin bike. But, overnight, Amazon released a statement saying that Echelon, and the Prime Bike, have nothing to do with them. 

“This bike is not an Amazon product or related to Amazon Prime. Echelon does not have a formal partnership with Amazon. We are working with Echelon to clarify this in its communications, stop the sale of the product, and change the product branding.” - Amazon

At the time of publication, the Echelon press release that spoke about the Prime Bike and Amazon partnership has been withdrawn. And the bike is marked as no longer available for sale -- and the retail listing has had the numerous references to Amazon scrubbed clean. We have not yet been able to get a response from Echelon, and have contacted both Echelon and Amazon to ask for more comment. 

In this article: Amazon, Prime Bike, Echelon, Echelon Fitness, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft Teams will add breakout rooms and automated meeting recaps

Microsoft Teams will add breakout rooms and automated meeting recaps

View
Tesla's 1,100HP 'Plaid' Model S sport sedan will arrive in late 2021

Tesla's 1,100HP 'Plaid' Model S sport sedan will arrive in late 2021

View
179 arrested in 'Operation DisrupTor' dark web drug takedown

179 arrested in 'Operation DisrupTor' dark web drug takedown

View
Amazon says it has nothing to do with the Echelon 'Prime Bike'

Amazon says it has nothing to do with the Echelon 'Prime Bike'

View
Tesla lays out 'Battery Day' plans that lead to a $25,000 electric car

Tesla lays out 'Battery Day' plans that lead to a $25,000 electric car

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr