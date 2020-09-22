Amazon's $500 'Prime Bike' is a connected spin bike made by Echelon

Echelon makes connected exercise gear in a similar vein to Peleton, but with a more emphasis on a lower price. The company has teamed up with Amazon to create a lower-cost connected spin bike that’s available exclusively for Prime subscribers. The $500 Echelon Ex-Prime — dubbed the “Prime Bike” — has many of the same hardware features found on Echelon’s other bikes, with additional extras scrubbed off to keep the price lower.
It looks like the Ex-Prime is another low-cost variation on the Echelon Connect Sport, complete with the snazzy red-handwriting along the down tube. You may recall that Echelon has a similar model available as part of a retailer deal at Walmart that also costs $499. The biggest omission is the lack of any sort of smart device, and so you’ll be supplying your own screen to connect to the bike to access classes on-demand.