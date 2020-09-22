Latest in Gear

Image credit: Echelon / Amazon

Amazon's $500 'Prime Bike' is a connected spin bike made by Echelon

It's a similar co-branding deal to the one Echelon made at Walmart.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
59m ago
Comments
48 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Echelon Prime
Echelon / Amazon

Echelon makes connected exercise gear in a similar vein to Peleton, but with a more emphasis on a lower price. The company has teamed up with Amazon to create a lower-cost connected spin bike that’s available exclusively for Prime subscribers. The $500 Echelon Ex-Prime — dubbed the “Prime Bike” — has many of the same hardware features found on Echelon’s other bikes, with additional extras scrubbed off to keep the price lower.

It looks like the Ex-Prime is another low-cost variation on the Echelon Connect Sport, complete with the snazzy red-handwriting along the down tube. You may recall that Echelon has a similar model available as part of a retailer deal at Walmart that also costs $499. The biggest omission is the lack of any sort of smart device, and so you’ll be supplying your own screen to connect to the bike to access classes on-demand.

Echelon and Amazon’s partnership has been in the works for a short while, and the first bunch of devices were quietly sold over the last few weeks. It’s only now that the pair have gone public with the team up, and confirmed that the bike was requested by Amazon. There are a couple of differences, including a different resistance knob build and nicer handlebars.

"We were built on the idea of attainable fitness for everyone. The Prime Bike was developed in collaboration with Amazon, aiming to create an amazing, connected bike for less than $500 and it's proven to be a phenomenal match," said Lou Lentine, President and CEO of Echelon Fitness. "Amazon looking to us to partner on their first-ever connected fitness product is recognition of our commitment to deliver quality at a reasonable price-point as reflected in our explosive growth over the last year."

It’s worth saying, however, that this likely doesn’t mark some new direction for Amazon’s own hardware products since the deal mirrors that at Walmart. A nice discount on a desirable piece of fitness equipment to tempt people into shelling out for a Prime exclusive, but nothing more. 

That said, if you were looking for something Peloton-troubling but don’t have Peloton money in your back pocket, this could be worth checking out. The Ex-Prime Smart Connect Bike is available now priced at $500

Peloton Ex-Prime Smart Connect Bike - $500 at Amazon

In this article: Amazon, Echelon, Echelon Fitness, Amazon Prime, Peloton, Prime, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
48 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Elon Musk warns that Tesla's 'Battery Day' tech is two years away

Elon Musk warns that Tesla's 'Battery Day' tech is two years away

View
NASA outlines how it will take humanity back to the Moon in 2024

NASA outlines how it will take humanity back to the Moon in 2024

View
Amazon's $500 'Prime Bike' is a connected spin bike made by Echelon

Amazon's $500 'Prime Bike' is a connected spin bike made by Echelon

View
Microsoft’s Bethesda deal: Great for Game Pass, troubling for exclusives

Microsoft’s Bethesda deal: Great for Game Pass, troubling for exclusives

View
Netflix cancels 'Dark Crystal' prequel series after one season

Netflix cancels 'Dark Crystal' prequel series after one season

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr