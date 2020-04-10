Now’s a good time to act if you want a soundtrack while you’re staying home. Best Buy has discounted Amazon’s third-generation Echo speaker for $60, or a hefty $40 off the usual price. On top of that, you can spend another $10 for Amazon’s Smart Plug (the “hot offer” below the price) to get your smart home setup started. Amazon is offering a similar deal, including the Smart Plug, if you’d prefer to shop there.
Amazon's Echo speaker drops to $60 at Best Buy
You can also get a Smart Plug to go with it for another $10.
While the Echo won’t rival the highest-end smart speakers, it should be an exceptional value at its lowered price. The sound is significantly richer and bassier than its predecessor, to the point where it compares more closely to Sonos’ entry-level models. And then there’s the ecosystem — Alexa remains a go-to choice if you’re hoping to start a smart home setup or tap into services like Spotify and Apple Music. As long as you’re happy to live in Amazon’s universe in the first place, you probably won’t have many complaints.