Amazon offers steep discounts on a host of Echo speakers

Amazon is known to discount an Echo device every now and then, but now? It’s going all-out. The internet retailer is running a sale for many of its smart speakers, and in some cases they’re steep bargains. The drops are sharp enough that they may be just what you need to get started on a smart home, or to finish a setup that might have been too costly before.
Echo Studio with Hue bulb
The best deal may be for an Echo Studio (pictured above) bundled with a Philips Hue bulb — you can buy it for $170, or $60 off. It clearly has the best sound quality of the Echo lineup, and it supports both high-resolution audio as well as home theater integration. The Hue bulb makes it that much more tempting if you’re looking to dip your toes into smart lighting.