Amazon offers steep discounts on a host of Echo speakers

Echo Dot (3rd-gen with clock)

Amazon

Another bargain sits at the opposite end of the spectrum. Amazon is selling the Echo Dot with clock for a mere $35, or $25 off. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen outside of lightning deals, and makes it an obvious choice if you want a bedside alarm clock or just a simple speaker for controlling your household.

Echo Plus (2nd-gen) with Hue bulb

Amazon

If you can’t justify splurging on the Studio, the second-generation Echo Plus will get you most of the way there for $100 with a free Hue bulb, or $70 off. It still sounds good (especially for its size), and it includes both a Zigbee hub and a temperature sensor to serve as the heart of a smart home setup.

Echo Flex

Nicole Lee/Engadget

There’s even a sale for you if you only need the bare minimum for voice control. Amazon is selling the Echo Flex for just $17.49 — about 30 percent off. You aren’t going to use this for music, but the smart socket may be just what you need to bring Alexa control to an underserved room without chewing up much space. There’s even a USB-A port if you need to charge your phone.

