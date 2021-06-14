Amazon is offering two Echo Dots for $50 in early Prime Day deal

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Doubling up on Amazon's Echo speakers has its perks. You can pair them together to get stereo sound or use them to create a Home Theatre setup for your Fire TV. To get you to multiply, Amazon is offering two Echo Dots for $50 — which is how much you'd normally pay for one — as part of an early Prime Day sale. If you're signed up to Prime, you can grab the discount by using the code PDDOT2PK at checkout. Those seeking even bigger sound, should check out the $120 deal on two Echo speakers, activated with the ECHOPRIME code and also exclusive to Prime members.

Chances are you're probably familiar with Amazon's Echo range. But, you may have missed the makeover both the Echo and its smaller sibling received last year. The two smart speakers are now spherical — a change that appears even more significant when you consider the diminutive, puck-style shape of the original Echo Dot. Whereas the older Echo was a more substantial, cylindrical device with a light ring at the top.

Set aside the new look and the Dot is a no-frills speaker that can help you get acquainted with Alexa's smart home ecosystem. Plus, the audio sounds better than many smart alarm clocks thanks to the 1.6-inch front-firing speaker with decent bass, clarity and plenty of volume. Just don't go expecting the same audio quality as a pricier Sonos One or Apple HomePod Mini.

The standard Echo, meanwhile, features a new speaker arrangement, with a three-inch woofer and dual .8-inch tweeters. As a result, we think it sounds even better than the 2018 Echo Plus and Google's Nest Audio. In all, it has impressive bass and boasts great clarity across a range of musical genres. But, paired up, and both the Echo and Echo Dot respectively sound much mightier — with the former getting seriously loud.

