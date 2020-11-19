Latest in Gear

Image credit: Amazon

Amazon's Alexa-powered smart glasses are now more widely available

The $250 Echo Frames are Amazon's take on smart glasses.
Nathan Ingraham
1h ago
Comments
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Amazon Echo Frames
Amazon

Last year, Amazon announced Echo Frames, which are almost exactly what they sound like — a prescription-ready eyeglasses frame that looks pretty standard but has built-in microphones for you to summon Alexa. They were announced as a “Day One” product, made in limited quantities and only available via a special invitation. But now, a little over a year later, Echo Frames are available to anyone who wants them.

As the first Day 1 item graduating to a full-fledged product, Amazon has made a bunch of improvements to these new Echo Frames. The first model had open-ear speakers where you would hear replies, and the new model can automatically adjust volume based on how loud your surroundings are. Amazon also says battery life is up to 40 percent longer (during continuous playback at 60 percent volume). Another battery improvement comes from an “auto-off” features — if you put the frames upside-down for three seconds, they’ll automatically power down.

The Echo Frames still have the VIP filter that only alerts you to notifications from specific apps and contacts you want to hear from, but Amazon added support for group messages and calendars. Finally, the first Frames were only available in black, but today’s update adds tortoise and blue options as well.

These updates mean that Amazon has raised the price a bit — the new edition of Echo Frames will cost $250, up from $180 for the Day 1 edition. They go up for pre-order today and will be shipping by December 10th.

At the same time, Amazon has announced that its second Day 1 project, the Echo Loop ring, won’t move into production as a full product. Production and sales are ending, but Amazon says that customers’ Loops will keep working as they do now and will continue to receive updates and support.

In this article: Amazon, Alexa, Echo, Echo Frames, Echo Loop, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Walmart plans to sell more PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles on Thursday

Walmart plans to sell more PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles on Thursday

View
M1-powered Macs can run Windows apps, with some help from CrossOver

M1-powered Macs can run Windows apps, with some help from CrossOver

View
'Galaxy's Edge' lets you choose your own 'Star Wars' VR adventure

'Galaxy's Edge' lets you choose your own 'Star Wars' VR adventure

View
The Morning After: 'Wonder Woman 1984' is going straight to HBO Max

The Morning After: 'Wonder Woman 1984' is going straight to HBO Max

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr