Amazon's Alexa device sale includes a $55 Echo Show 5

Want a smart alarm clock to help you get back to work (or school) now that September is fast approaching? Amazon might help. The internet giant is running a sale on Echo devices, and the latest Echo Show 5 is on sale for only $55, or an even $30 below its official price. You'll get a similar discount on the Echo Show 5 Kids model, which sells for $65 (down from $95) with a year of Amazon Kids+ service thrown in. Both prices are much lower than we saw just a few weeks ago.

If you'd prefer something larger, the current-generation Echo Show 8 has dipped to $100, a $30 savings. That's only $5 higher than Amazon's Prime Day sale price for the previous-generation model. And if you prefer Alexa on your face, the second-generation Echo Frames are down to an all-time low price of $180 (versus the usual $250).

The Echo Show 5 and 8 screens are subtle updates, but that's not necessarily a problem. The Show 5 remains a handy nightstand companion, with solid sound quality for the money and a 2MP camera for video chats with family (there's a physical privacy shutter). The Show 8, meanwhile, has both strong sound quality and a 13MP wide-angle camera that can track you as you walk around. It may hit the sweet spot if you're looking for a kitchen display that will help you chat with friends while you cook dinner.

The same catches remain. The on-screen interface for the Echo Show family isn't quite as intuitive as with Google's Nest Hub devices, and you'll miss out on streaming services like Disney+ and HBO Max. The Echo Show isn't for you if you want to revisit Loki or Hacks. Amazon still has a very robust smart home ecosystem, though, and the wide range of Alexa skills could be helpful if you ever need a specialized voice app.

