Image credit: Nicole Lee / Engadget

Amazon's Echo Show 5 drops to $45 in early Prime Day deal

That's an all-time-low for Amazon's smart alarm clock.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
26m ago
Amazon Echo Show 5
Nicole Lee / Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

Amazon’s most compact smart display is now the cheapest it’s ever been. The Echo Show 5 dropped to $45 today, which is 50 percent off its normal price. The last time it was even close to that price ($50 to be precise) was back in May. This is an early Prime Day deal, so you must be a Prime member to get the savings (and yes, you’re still able to get a 30-day free trial of Prime if you’re a new subscriber).

Buy Echo Show 5 at Amazon - $45

The Echo Show 5 was one of the many Alexa-enabled devices made by Amazon that did not receive an update two weeks ago. Amazon announced new Echo speakers, including new Echo Dots and a new 10-inch Echo Show, but the Show 5 and many other devices remain the same. Considering the latest Echo speakers aren’t even shipping for another month or so, we expect to see major discounts on the unchanged Echo devices during Prime Day next week.

The current deal on the Echo Show 5 is one to grab now if you’ve been eyeing the tiny smart display. We gave the Show 5 a score of 85 for its great sound quality, physical camera shutter and sunrise alarm feature. The device has a 5.5-inch touchscreen, making it arguably the best Alexa smart display to use on a nightstand as an alarm clock. The sunrise alarm will slowly increase the display’s brightness so you can wake up more gradually and naturally, and you can choose from a number of different clock faces to customize the device. The ambient light sensor also ensures that the display won’t wake you up in the middle of the night with too much light.

And as with other Alexa-enabled devices, the Echo Show 5 can do most anything you ask of the virtual assistant. It can control smart home devices (and even show you video feeds from security cameras), play music from various streaming services, provide weather reports and calendar alerts, access the thousands of Alexa Skills available and more.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: Amazon, commerce, thebuyersguide, Echo Show 5, engadgetdeals, Alexa, news, gear
