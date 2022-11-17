Amazon's Echo Show displays all return to lowest prices in early Black Friday sale

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Amazon has kicked off another sale on its Echo Show smart devices ahead of Black Friday. Among the discounts are the Echo Show 5 down to $35, the Echo Show 8 down to $70, and both the Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 15 each down to $170. The Kids edition of the Echo Show 5 is also on sale for $40.

We've seen all of these deals at various points in the past, but each match the lowest prices we've tracked to date, including the discounts we saw during the company's Prime Early Access Sale in October. There's a chance things drop lower on Black Friday proper, but since Amazon is advertising these offers as "early Black Friday deals," we'd expect them to carry over.

Within the lineup, the Echo Show 8 offers the best balance of price and performance. Its 8-inch, 1,280 x 800 resolution is sizable enough for most streaming and video calling needs, its processor can keep up with most Alexa-related tasks and its speakers are powerful enough to fill a room. The Echo Show 5 and its 5.5-inch display are a step down across the board, but it can still be useful as a smart alarm clock. We gave the two review scores of 87 and 85, respectively, last year. The Kids version of the Echo Show 5, meanwhile, is essentially the same as the original model, but includes a year of the company's Kids+ content service, a simplified interface, and a two-year warranty (the standard model comes with a one-year warranty).

The Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 15 are more niche — the former has a rotating base that lets its 10.1-inch display follow you around during video calls, while the latter's 15.6-inch panel is designed to be mounted on a wall. We gave them review scores of 83 and 78, respectively. Both are still difficult to recommend to most when the Echo Show 8 can do most of the same Alexa things for less, but if you want a bigger display, they're at least a bit more affordable here.

If you're into the idea of a smart display but prefer the Google Assistant to Alexa, Google's 7-inch Nest Hub and 10-inch Nest Hub Max are also currently on sale for $50 and $164, respectively. The broad strokes of those devices are similar to their Amazon counterparts, though the Nest Hub lacks a built-in camera for those who don't want another one of those in their home. We gave the Nest Hub a review score of 89 last year, while the larger Nest Hub Max earned a score of 86 back in 2019.

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribing to the Engadget Deals newsletter.