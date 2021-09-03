Amazon is holding its annual hardware event on September 28th

Amazon

Amazon will host a hardware event on September 28th at 12PM ET, the company announced today. The invite the retailer sent to Engadget didn't include many details, promising only that it would share news about "our latest Amazon devices, features, and services." Incidentally, the event will fall exactly one year to the date of its 2021 hardware showcase. Last year's event was full of offbeat products, with Astro, the company's Alexa-powered robot on wheels, stealing the show. Other highlights included the Echo Show 15 and Glow, a kid-focused teleconferencing device. The company also announced more iterative updates in the form of the Halo View fitness band and Ring Alarm Pro. Amazon won't stream the event, but you can expect comprehensive coverage from Engadget.

