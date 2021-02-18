Amazon's Fire 7 Kids Edition is cheaper than ever at $60

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you've wanted an Amazon Fire tablet for your kids but have been holding out for a sale, you're in luck. All of Amazon's Kids Edition Fire tablets are discounted right now, with the best deal being $60 for the Fire 7 Kids Edition. That's $30 off and a return to its Black Friday sale price. The Fire HD 8 Kids is down to $90 while the Fire HD 10 Kids is discounted to $140 -- both are close to all-time-low prices and great deals if you want a slab that's slightly larger.

The Kids Edition tablets are basically standard Fire devices but with a few extra perks -- they come with a two-year warranty, a child-friendly case with a built-in kickstand and one year of Amazon Kids+. The latter, formerly known as FreeTime Unlimited, provides access to thousands of kid-appropriate games, apps, shows and more for them to use on the tablet. Kids+ also has a dedicated Parents Dashboard in which you can control what types of content your kids have access to, see their activity, set daily time limits, apply age filters and more.

In general, we recommend the Fire HD 8 for most people thanks to its mid-sized, HD display, USB-C charging and 12-hour battery life. But the Fire 7 has a lot going for it as well -- it has a 7-inch 1,025 x 600 display, 16GB of storage, 2MP front- and rear-facing cameras, up to seven hours of battery life and a microUSB port for charging. But one of its biggest advantages is its low price. The Fire 7 is a great, affordable option if you want your kids to have a larger screen with which to watch their favorite shows and play games on the go, but don't want to hand them a slab that cost hundreds of dollars.

