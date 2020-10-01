Fire HD 8 (2020) owners: Tell us about your tablet

There are a lot of tablets to choose from, but few of them have the low price points of Amazon’s Fire HD lineup. At just $90, the Fire HD 8 is ideal for watching videos, browsing the web and using Alexa. However, commerce editor Valentina Palladino noted that Fire OS holds the hardware back — and the new device is most useful for those already integrated into Amazon’s ecosystem.

