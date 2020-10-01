Latest in Gear

Image credit: Valentina Palladino / Engadget

Fire HD 8 (2020) owners: Tell us about your tablet

Rank and review Amazon’s affordable new slate.
Amber Bouman, @dameright
15m ago
Amazon Fire HD 8
Valentina Palladino / Engadget

There are a lot of tablets to choose from, but few of them have the low price points of Amazon’s Fire HD lineup. At just $90, the Fire HD 8 is ideal for watching videos, browsing the web and using Alexa. However, commerce editor Valentina Palladino noted that Fire OS holds the hardware back — and the new device is most useful for those already integrated into Amazon’s ecosystem.

If you own this year’s Amazon Fire HD 8, how do you like it? What do you use it for most? How long does your battery last? Do you use it with other Amazon products? If so, which ones? We want to hear all about your experiences with the tablet, so share your thoughts and opinions over on the Fire HD 8 product page! Remember, your reviews don’t just help your fellow readers make their own buying decisions but the best ones are also included in upcoming user review roundup articles. 

Write a review for the Amazon Fire HD 8

Note: Comments are off for this post, as usual, because we’d really love to hear your thoughts and opinions over on the Amazon Fire HD 8 product page!

