We gave the 2020 version of the Fire HD 8 props for its tweaked design, switch to USB-C charging, long battery life and decent performance. However, it remains annoyingly inconvenient that you can’t install Google apps or use the Google Play Store without sideloading them.

The latest Fire HD 8 Plus has 3GB of RAM compared with the standard model’s 2GB, as well as a faster processor and wireless charging support. Both models have 32GB of storage, which is expandable via microSD.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.