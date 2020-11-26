Latest in Gear

Image credit: Valentina Palladino

Amazon cuts the price of its Fire HD Tablets in the run-up to Black Friday

The Fire HD 8 can he had for $55, down from $90.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
52m ago
Amazon Fire HD 8
Valentina Palladino
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

These days, you don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars on a fancy tablet, especially if it’s really just used as a screen. It’s a role ideally-suited to Amazon’s Fire series of devices that deliver a solid experience but won’t break the bank. In the run-up to Black Friday, Amazon has knocked a decent chunk off a number of models in the range, with the flagship Fire HD 8 now just $55, down from $90 normally.

Buy Fire HD 8 at Amazon - $55 Buy Fire HD 8 Plus at Amazon - $75 Buy Fire 7 at Amazon - $40

The Fire HD 8 is an 8-inch touchscreen that has made a virtue out of thrift, packing tech from previous generations into an affordable package. You can grab it with 32GB or 64GB built-in storage, both of which can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card. Amazon has updated the internals with faster components and added USB-C charging so it won’t chug along. 

That isn’t all, since the company’s premium tablet, the HD 8 Plus, is available for $75, down from its usual price of $110. That model has more RAM, wireless charging and a better 9W wall socket for faster charging. Similarly, Amazon’s Fire 7 has seen its price fall to $40, down from the usual cost of $50. You can also grab the Fire HD 10 for $80 as it dropped in price last week when Amazon announced its first slew of Black Friday deals.

All of Amazon’s tablets are designed as a window into Amazon’s ecosystem, and so Google Play isn’t supported here. Instead, you can download apps through Amazon’s Appstore, and the machines are ideally suited for loading Netflix, TikTok, Disney+ and YouTube. Amazon also supplies a number of kid-proof cases for its tablets to ensure they won’t get smashed, either. 

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

holiday20, holidaydeal20, bfcm20, VMHoliday2020, engadgetdeals, Amazon, Fire HD, Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, thebuyersguide, commerce, news, gear
