Amazon Fire Kids tablets are up to 50 percent off right now The Fire 7 Kids is down to $60.

Amazon is having a big sale on its Fire Kids tablets just in time for summer break. The Fire 7 tablet 16GB boasts one of the best discounts (along with normally being the cheapest option), with a 45 percent off sale bringing it to $60 from $110. However, for only $5 more, the 32GB model is on sale for $65, down from $130 — a 50 percent discount.

Both memory options are designed for kids ages three to seven and include one free year of Amazon Kids+, which has ad-free books, videos, games and Alexa skills. The kid-proof encased tablet also comes with parental controls, up to 10 hours of battery life, dual cameras and a two-year warranty. Plus, you can always add 1TB of extra storage with a microSD.

Amazon is also running sales on its other tablets for three to seven-year-olds, with the Fire HD 8 down from $150 to $90 and the Fire HD 10 down from $200 to $150. They offer many of the same features as the Fire 7 tablet, including parental controls, a sturdy case and a free year of Amazon Kids+. The main differences are increased battery life and the screens being larger and in HD.

For kids ages six to 12, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet is 25 percent off — on sale for $150, down from $200. The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro lets kids browse the web with tailored parental controls in place. They can also call approved Alexa-enabled devices and send you requests to buy things like apps and eBooks in the digital store. The screen is a 10.1-inch HD with a kid-friendly case. Each Fire Kids tablet sale applies to certain available colors.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.