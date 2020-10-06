Amazon's Fire TV Cube is on sale for $100 right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon's Fire TV devices are good options for anyone who already relies on Alexa a lot as well as those who prefer the company's Fire TV OS for streaming. A few of these devices are on sale right now, making it a good time to upgrade your living room setup. The most powerful Fire TV device, the Cube, has been discounted by $20, bringing it down to $100. If you prefer something more compact, the Fire TV Stick 4K is $10 off, bringing it down to $40, and the Fire TV Stick Lite is down to $25.

Buy Fire TV Cube at Amazon - $100 Buy Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon - $40 Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - $25

The Fire TV Cube is the device to get if you want Amazon's top-of-the-line streaming gadget. We gave it a score of 84 when it first came out for its easy handling of Alexa voice commands, speedy response time and Dolby Vision and HDR+ support. It has the best processor out of all Fire TV devices and it includes an Ethernet adapter, so you can hardwire it into your system if you wish. While you'll probably mostly use Alexa voice commands to control what your watching, the Fire TV Cube essentially turns your television into an Echo Show smart display (without the touchscreen action). You can ask it to play music, control smart home devices, check in on video camera feeds and more.

If you prefer something that disappears behind your TV — or a device that's easier on your wallet — the Fire TV Stick 4K and the Fire TV Stick Lite are good options. We consider the Stick 4K to be one of the best streaming dongles you can get right now thanks to its 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision support and the included Alexa voice remote that comes with it. The Fire TV Stick Lite is a bit more basic — it supports 1080p streaming with HDR support and it comes with a modified version of the Alexa voice remote. While you can use that remote to control the Stick Lite with Alexa commands, you won't be able to power on your TV or adjust the volume. Those looking for bare-bones streaming essentials at a budget-friendly price will appreciate the value that the Fire TV Stick Lite provides.

