Amazon’s first TV is only available in India

The current entry-level model costs about $410.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
2h ago
Amazon Fire TV Edition
Amazon

If you want a first-party Fire TV experience, there are a lot of ways to go about getting one. But as far as dedicated TV sets that come with Fire OS preinstalled, Amazon has preferred to work with partners through its Fire TV Edition program rather than release its own TVs. 

That changed this week when the company released two sets under its AmazonBasics brand in India. They’re 55-inch and 50-inch models that come in at about $480 and $410, respectively. Feature-wise, they’re about what you would expect from TVs in the price bracket. Both come with 4K LED displays that support HDR 10 and HLG, as well as Dolby Vision. They also come with an Alexa voice remote and Fire OS 7 — though seemingly not the new version of the company’s Fire TV interface

According to AFTVnews, Amazon plans to release three additional models in the future, including two smaller and more affordable 1080p and 720p models. Despite the AmazonBasics brand name, these likely have similar components and OEMs to other Fire TV models released worldwide. Whether or not Amazon will stick its name on TVs sold in the US remains to be seen.

In this article: av, Amazon, fire tv, fire tv edition, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
