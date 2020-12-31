Amazon’s first TV is only available in India

If you want a first-party Fire TV experience, there are a lot of ways to go about getting one. But as far as dedicated TV sets that come with Fire OS preinstalled, Amazon has preferred to work with partners through its Fire TV Edition program rather than release its own TVs.

That changed this week when the company released two sets under its AmazonBasics brand in India. They’re 55-inch and 50-inch models that come in at about $480 and $410, respectively. Feature-wise, they’re about what you would expect from TVs in the price bracket. Both come with 4K LED displays that support HDR 10 and HLG, as well as Dolby Vision. They also come with an Alexa voice remote and Fire OS 7 — though seemingly not the new version of the company’s Fire TV interface.