Amazon's Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale for $20 for Prime members

Amazon's most affordable streaming device just got cheaper for Prime members. The Fire TV Stick Lite is down to $20 right now, which is $10 off its normal price and only $2 more than its Black Friday sale price. There's no telling how long this Prime-only deal will last, but it's worth noting that the Fire TV Stick Lite is the only streaming dongle of Amazon's discounted right now — the standard Fire TV Stick remains to $40 while the Fire TV Stick 4K sits at $50.

This model came out last fall as a new, low-cost addition to Amazon's streaming lineup. It supports FHD streaming with HDR and comes with an Alexa voice remote. That accessory is also considered a "lite" version because it can't control your TV — you'll only be able to use it to control the Fire TV Stick Lite itself. But it does include a dedicated Alexa button that you can press and hold to deliver voice commands to the dongle.

As far as power goes, it runs on the same quad-core processor as other Fire TV Sticks and it has 8GB of storage. It's a good option for those that have older TVs and want to upgrade them with basic streaming capabilities, as well as those who prefer Amazon's updated Fire TV interface.

