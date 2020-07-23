Latest in Gear

The Galaxy S10e is cheaper than ever on Amazon today

Get an SD card, headphone jack and waterproof rating for $500.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
24m ago
Engadget
If you’ve been looking at Samsung’s Galaxy S10e but weren’t into paying even the new, lower $600 price, Amazon has an interesting proposal. For today only, it’s selling the Galaxy S10e at $500, or $100 off Samsung’s current unlocked price.

Buy Samsung’s Galaxy S10e on Amazon - $500

The S10e is an older smartphone that doesn’t have 5G capability like OnePlus’s latest Nord. However, it also has features the Nord lacks, including wireless charging (via powershare), SD card support, a headphone jack and an IP68 rating.

It’s still a solid performer, too, with the same Snapdragon 855 processor as the more expensive Galaxy S10 and S10+. It also packs 8GB of RAM, a 5.9-inch AMOLED display, side fingerprint reader, 16-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle camera and a 10-megapixel front shooter in the hole-punch screen. Both the front and rear cameras can record 4K HDR video. Best of all, a it has 3,100mAh battery and smart app loading system that promises battery life of up to 24 hours.

Plus, the S10e is a better phone than when it came out, thanks to recent Samsung updates like single take AI, pro video and others. For sure, there are a lot of very good phones in this price range, but few of them are flagship-level like the S10e. Just keep in mind that it’s only on sale for today only and might sell out quickly.

