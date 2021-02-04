Latest in Gear

Amazon is having a sale on Kindles right now

The basic Kindle and the Paperwhite e-readers are almost 30 percent off.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Amazon’s latest Kindle and Paperwhite e-readers are on sale, and it’s your chance to get them if you missed last year’s Black Friday deals. The basic ad-supported Kindle is now listed for $65 on the website, down $25 from its original price of $90. While that’s $5 higher than its all-time low, that still a solid 28 percent off — not to mention, you’ll be able to get the device early into the year instead of waiting for November or the next big sales event. The Kindle without ads is also on sale for $85, which is $25 less than its original price of $110. Both models aren’t in stock right now but will be in the next few days.

Buy Kindle at Amazon - $65

Meanwhile, the ad-supported 8GB Kindle Paperwhite is now on sale for $95, down $35 from its original price of $130. That’s also $10 higher than its all-time low, but again, it’s a chance to grab one if you need the e-reader soon — especially since it seems to be in stock unlike its basic counterpart. The ad-supported 32GB model is also listed for $120, which represents $40 in savings. If you’d rather not deal with advertisements, you can get the 8GB Paperwhite without ads for $115 (down $35 from $150) and the 32GB Paperwhite for $140 (down $40 from $180).

Buy Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon - $95

Unlike its predecessors, the basic Kindle e-reader comes with a front-lit screen, which is one of the main reasons why we gave it a score of 91 in our review. For some people, we’ll bet the lighting eliminates the need to spend extra on a Paperwhite. If you read in the bath and need a waterproof e-reader, though, the Paperwhite is still the better option. Its screen is sharper than the basic Kindle’s, and it’s much cheaper than the high—end Oasis. We gave it a score of 95 for all those reasons in our review.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: Amazon, commerce, Paperwhite, Kindle, thebuyersguide, engadgetdeals, news, gear
