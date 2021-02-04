Amazon is having a sale on Kindles right now

Meanwhile, the ad-supported 8GB Kindle Paperwhite is now on sale for $95, down $35 from its original price of $130. That’s also $10 higher than its all-time low, but again, it’s a chance to grab one if you need the e-reader soon — especially since it seems to be in stock unlike its basic counterpart. The ad-supported 32GB model is also listed for $120, which represents $40 in savings. If you’d rather not deal with advertisements, you can get the 8GB Paperwhite without ads for $115 (down $35 from $150) and the 32GB Paperwhite for $140 (down $40 from $180).

Buy Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon - $95

Unlike its predecessors, the basic Kindle e-reader comes with a front-lit screen, which is one of the main reasons why we gave it a score of 91 in our review. For some people, we’ll bet the lighting eliminates the need to spend extra on a Paperwhite. If you read in the bath and need a waterproof e-reader, though, the Paperwhite is still the better option. Its screen is sharper than the basic Kindle’s, and it’s much cheaper than the high—end Oasis. We gave it a score of 95 for all those reasons in our review.

