Image credit: James Trew/Engadget

Amazon's Kindle drops to $60 again in Black Friday sale

The basic Kindle e-reader comes with a front-lit screen.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
42m ago
Amazon Kindle
You can now start shopping for Black Friday deals on Amazon devices, and one of the first models you can get at a discount is the company’s Kindle e-reader. The latest version of the company’s basic e-reader is now on sale for $60, down $30 from its original price. That’s the lowest we’ve seen the 2019 Kindle go for since it came out last year. It’s most likely one of the last chances you can buy it for $60 before 2020 comes to an end, especially if you missed Amazon’s earlier deals at the same price.

The latest Amazon Kindle comes with a front-lit screen, which was one of biggest reasons why people opted for the more expensive Paperwhite. As we said in our review, the lack of lighting was the last big deal-breaker for the most basic e-reader — unless you read in the bath and waterproofing is a must-have. Only the $130 Paperwhite and the high-end Kindle Oasis can survive being submerged in water. We gave the basic Kindle a score of 91 primarily for the fact that you can use it to read in the dark, but also for having better contrast and a smaller and sleeker design than its predecessor.

Aside from the Kindle, Amazon’s Fire TV deals for Black Friday are now live. The all-new Fire TV stick and the Fire TV Stick Lite are now listed for $28 and $18, respectively, both of which are down $12 from their original prices. You can also get the Fire TV Stick 4K for $30, or $20 less than its original price, and the Fire TV Cube for $80, down $40 from $120.

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

