Grab an Amazon Kindle for $65 in time for Father's Day

Amazon's latest entry-level Kindle is perfect for those who want an e-reader that nails the basics. It's the first of the company's most affordable Kindles to feature an illuminated display, making it much better suited for nighttime reading. Amazon also improved contrast on the new screen and redesigned the device to give it a slimmer and sleeker design. With 4GB of built-in storage, it can also store thousands of books.

For dads who are bookworms, another option is the more expensive Paperwhite. It's $30 off at the moment, making it $100 currently. The extra bit of money gets you an e-reader with twice as much base storage, a water-resistant design and a denser 300 pixel per inch display. For context, the base model Kindle features a 167ppi screen. All told, those extra features help make the Paperwhite ideal for those who like to read more often, as well as for those who want to enjoy a book while in the tub or at the beach.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.