Amazon is updating Kindles to make them easier to navigate

Amazon is rolling out a software update for its Kindle, Paperwhite and Oasis devices that could make them easier to use. The company announced the changes will be arriving in the coming weeks for Kindles 8th-generation and later, Paperwhites 7th-generation and newer as well as the Oasis line.

First, the update would allow you to swipe down from the screen to adjust display brightness, toggle Airplane, Bluetooth and Sync modes and go to All Settings. A new bottom navigation bar will let you switch between Home, Library and the book you're currently reading.

Later this year, the company said "an improved Home and Library experience" is also coming that will offer a revamped Library with "new filter and sort menus, a new collections view and an interactive scroll bar." The updated Home portal will feature a Recently Read section that stores up to 20 items, which you can access by swiping left.

Earlier this year, Amazon also added the ability to set a book cover as your Kindle's screensaver (for those without ads) and enabled faster downloads. Kindles are the most popular e-readers around and have typically run a fairly basic operating system that can sometimes be hard to navigate. These coming updates might not be a significant overhaul, but they do make common tools easier to find.