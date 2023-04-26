Sponsored Links

Amazon knocks up to 41 percent off Govee smart lights

You can get two 33-foot, voice-controlled LED lighting strips for $57.
Kris Holt
Kris Holt|April 26, 2023

Philips Hue might command much of the attention when it comes to smart light bulbs, but there are other options that allow you to control your home lighting from your phone without having to spend quite as much. Govee, for instance, offers some more affordable solutions, and several of the company's products are currently on sale at Amazon. Among them is a two-pack of 33-foot, color-changing LED strips. After a $20 coupon is applied at checkout, the light strips can be all yours for $57. That's $25 off the typical price.

Govee's smart lighting strips can be controlled via Alexa or Google Assistant.

$57 at Amazon

Govee's strip lights have a protective coating that's said to protect them from moisture and dust. The company says that, as opposed to RGB lighting, its RGBIC approach enables it to display "stunning segmented colors" on a line. 

You can connect the strips directly to your WiFi router and control them using Alexa or Google Assistant. Otherwise, you can customize the lighting through Govee's app. There's also the option to sync the lighting to music. It's worth noting that the bundle comes with one power adaptor that has two connection ports, so you'll need to keep the two LED strips next to each other.

Also in Govee's Amazon sale (which includes a set of string lights that has dropped in price by 41 percent), there's a solid deal on a floor lamp. This product works with Alexa and it has support for music sync as well. The lamp has multiple sections, each of which can display different colors. Curiously, the Amazon listing notes that buyers will either be sent an old or a new version at random. The old one is 55.5 inches, while the newer smart lamp measures 53.7 inches. In any case, you can currently snap one up for $80, which is $20 off the usual price.

