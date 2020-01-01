Amazon places 'moratorium' on police use of its facial recognition tech

Amazon is temporarily halting the use of its controversial facial recognition technology in the wake of widespread protests against police violence and discrimination. The internet giant is starting a year-long “moratorium” on police use of Rekognition. The pause should give Congress time to pass “appropriate rules” for facial recognition, Amazon said, noting that it had called for “stronger” ethics regulations.
The company will still allow use of facial recognition for organizations like Thorn, Marinus Analytics and the International Center for Missing and Exploited Children to help them rescue human trafficking victims and find missing kids.