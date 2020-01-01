Amazon's new Echos are cheaper if you pre-order two

Buy two Echo Dot speakers at Amazon - $80

The Echo speaker has more going for it than the spherical design that evokes vintage Grundig Audiorama speakers from the ‘70s. It has also gained all of the smart hub features from the Echo Plus, along with support for Amazon’s Sidewalk smart home tech. It can automatically tune itself to deliver the best sound quality for your space. And for the first time, Amazon has added machine learning smarts that’ll let the Echo model neural speech recognition so it can understand you better.

Meanwhile, the Echo Dot has also has a spherical design and costs $50, or half the price of the Echo. If you’ve been looking to get a couple of Echos to spread around the home and are attracted to the latest design, they’re now available to pre-order.

Correction: Amazon, not Apple, manufactures the Amazon Echo. We regret the error.

