Image credit: Amazon

Amazon's new Echos are cheaper if you pre-order two

Amazon's latest Alexa speakers have an all-new spherical design.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Comments
Amazon Echo Dot multi-purchase discount
Amazon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

Amazon launched a new Echo speaker yesterday with a futuristic spherical design and new features borrowed from the Echo Studio and Echo Plus. It also unveiled a globe-shaped version of the budget Echo Dot. Normally, you’d pay full price to get all-new devices, but Amazon is offering pre-orders of the Echos at a discount from the get-go. The catch is that you have to buy two — if you get two Echos, you’ll get $30 off and pay $170 instead of $200 (use the code ECHO2PK). For the Echo Dot, you’ll spend $80 instead of $100 for two Echo Dots (use the code DOT2PACK), for a $20 discount.

Buy two Echo speakers at Amazon - $170

Buy two Echo Dot speakers at Amazon - $80

The Echo speaker has more going for it than the spherical design that evokes vintage Grundig Audiorama speakers from the ‘70s. It has also gained all of the smart hub features from the Echo Plus, along with support for Amazon’s Sidewalk smart home tech. It can automatically tune itself to deliver the best sound quality for your space. And for the first time, Amazon has added machine learning smarts that’ll let the Echo model neural speech recognition so it can understand you better.

Meanwhile, the Echo Dot has also has a spherical design and costs $50, or half the price of the Echo. If you’ve been looking to get a couple of Echos to spread around the home and are attracted to the latest design, they’re now available to pre-order.

Correction: Amazon, not Apple, manufactures the Amazon Echo. We regret the error.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: Amazon, commerce, thebuyersguide, Echo, voice assistant, discount, engadgetdeals, multi-buy, Echo Dot, Alexa, news, gear
