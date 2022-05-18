Amazon refreshes its Fire 7 tablets with faster CPUs, longer battery life and USB-C

Amazon has introduced its next generation of Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids tablets, which it says is faster and can last longer than previous models. The new Fire 7 has double the RAM of the previous generation and is powered by a quad-core processor that's 30 percent faster, allowing the tablet to deliver a smoother performance and to more quickly switch between apps. It also has 40 percent more battery life and can last for up to 10 hours while browsing and watching videos. And, unlike previous Fire 7 models, it now comes with a USB-C port instead of a micro-USB.

The new Fire 7 has two-megapixel front and rear cameras. While they won't be taking the clearest pictures you'll see, they can be good enough for video calls with their 720p HD video recording capability. As expected of an Amazon device, it comes with Alexa and can play videos and music, open apps, check the weather and call or message anybody with just a voice command.

Meanwhile, Fire 7 for Kids comes bundled with a kid-proof case in blue, red or purple. It has a two-year worry-free guarantee and a one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription, which gives children access to age-appropriate educational content from Disney+, Sesame Street Workshop, PBS Kids, National Geographic and other sources.

Both tablets are available for pre-order starting today from Amazon. The Fire 7 is available in black, denim and rose and will set you back at least $60 — a cover will cost you an additional $29. It will start shipping on June 29th. The Fire 7 Kids edition is available from $110 with 16GB and 32GB storage options.