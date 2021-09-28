Amazon's 'New World' MMORPG is finally here

After four delays spanning nearly a year and a half of missed release dates, New World is finally here. You can download the MMORPG from Steam and Amazon’s own marketplace . At launch, the title is available through a $40 Standard Edition or $50 Deluxe Edition. The latter comes with the game, a digital artbook and a collection of bonus items. Beyond the cost of entry, you don’t need to pay a subscription fee to play New World.

If you buy the game and you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can claim the Pirate Pack for free until November 1st. It comes with a corsair-themed skin and emote, as well as $5 worth of in-game currency. It’s the first of seven Prime Gaming drops Amazon has planned for New World in 2021.