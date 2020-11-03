Amazon is randomly shipping products in Mario-themed boxes

You may get your Amazon order in a Super Mario—themed box even if the item inside isn’t even remotely connected to Nintendo or gaming in general. Nintendo has teamed up with the e-commerce giant as part of Mario’s ongoing 35th anniversary celebration, and one of the things they cooked up is sending out random orders in Super Mario Bros.-branded boxes throughout November. The company has revealed the partnership on its website’s Missions tab, where you can complete a few anniversary-related tasks to be able to enter the Super Mario Sweepstakes.

Nintendo says the Mario boxes are in “limited quantity” and “will be used randomly, while supplies last.” Perhaps more importantly, the company notes that purchasing its products won’t increase your chances of getting a Mario box. That means porch pirates won’t automatically keep an eye out for one knowing they’re getting something good, like a Switch — unless they’re targeting the limited edition boxes themselves.