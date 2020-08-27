Amazon opens its first-ever Fresh grocery store in Los Angeles

Amazon aims to compete with the likes of Albertsons and Kroger with the launch of its first retail Fresh grocery story in Los Angeles. The Woodland Hills location, promising “a wide assortment of national brands and high-quality produce, meat and seafood,” is opening this week to select local customers by invitation only. Amazon said the public at large will be able to shop there “in the coming weeks.”
The new Fresh store will use Amazon’s new Dash Cart that has a mix of cameras, sensors and a scale to calculate purchases and deduct the total amount from your Amazon card. Those will let you bypass the checkout line and are designed for “small to medium-sized grocery trips [that] fit two grocery bags,” according to Amazon.