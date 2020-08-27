Amazon opens its first-ever Fresh grocery store in Los Angeles

You’ll be able to pre-order deli items on the Fresh app using the “order ahead” feature and have them prepared while you shop. Plus, Amazon will let you pick up packages you’ve ordered from Amazon.com. And if you’d rather not go in at all, you can of course do free same-day grocery delivery or pickup with Amazon Prime.

Amazon

In case you get confused with all this tech, there’s more tech: Amazon has “Ask Alexa” kiosks installed at the location. Those can help you find an item and answer “grocery-related questions” about wine-cheese pairings and more.

Amazon already has Fresh locations in the LA area, but they only function as warehouses to fulfill online orders. Of course, Amazon already owns a grocery store chain in Whole Foods, but the Fresh locations are targeting a different market without the emphasis on organic foods.