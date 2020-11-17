Amazon Pharmacy delivers discount prescriptions to Prime members

Amazon is launching Amazon Pharmacy, a new business offering two-day prescription drug delivery for Prime users. The service is designed to make purchasing and refilling prescriptions as simple as any other purchase, and all from within the same app. It’s been built on the back of PillPack, a company Amazon bought in 2018, although Amazon will not pre-sort doses in the way PillPack does.
Amazon has said that Pharmacy will integrate with the majority of US insurance plans and will have trained professionals available for consultation 24/7. It is currently available in 45 states, with Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana and Minnesota not part of the initial rollout.