Amazon's data request portal for police is visible on the web

You might not have to wonder just what data police can request from Amazon — some of those details just became public. TechCrunch has discovered that parts of Amazon’s law enforcement request portal are visible to anyone on the web without requiring a login. They show what officers need to make requests, and how relatively easy it is to make some demands.

Police can ask for a host of sensitive details, including order ID numbers, device serial numbers, payment details, and even Social Security numbers for delivery drivers. They can share domain names and IP addresses if they’re looking for Amazon Web Services data, too. You can’t access customer data or existing requests from the portal.