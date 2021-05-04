Amazon will buy primary healthcare provider One Medical for $3.9 billion

Along with in-person care, One Medical offers telehealth services.
July 21, 2022
Amazon has struck a deal to buy primary healthcare company One Medical for $3.9 billion. The provider offers in-person care at locations across the US, but perhaps of more interest to Amazon, it has digital and virtual care services. The companies said One Medical makes it easier for people to "schedule appointments, renew prescriptions, access up-to-date health records and advance health outcomes."

One Medical aims to "make quality care more affordable, accessible and enjoyable." It has 767,000 members, as CNBC notes, with 188 medical offices across 25 markets. The acquisition is subject to approval from One Medical shareholders and other closing conditions. One Medical CEO Amir Dan Rubin will remain at the helm after the deal is complete.

Amazon believes that "healthcare is high on the list of experiences that need reinvention," according to Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services. “We love inventing to make what should be easy easier and we want to be one of the companies that helps dramatically improve the healthcare experience over the next several years," Lindsay said in a statement. "Together with One Medical’s human-centered and technology-powered approach to healthcare, we believe we can and will help more people get better care, when and how they need it."

Over the last few years, Amazon has made a notable push into the healthcare market. It launched an app-based health service for its employees in 2019, which it later opened up to more companies. It also has a pharmacy service that delivers prescription drugs to Prime users within two days. The company opened Amazon Pharmacy two years after it bought online pharmacy PillPack. Last year, it announced a version of Alexa for healthcare providers.

