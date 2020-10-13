If you’re starting up a new fitness regimen, a smartwatch can help you stay on track and monitor your progress. But wearables can get expensive as you pile on the features. Luckily, Prime Day 2020 has a handful of good deal on smartwatches we actually like, specifically those made by Fitbit and Garmin. There are plenty of other fitness trackers on sale during the shopping event, but we recommend staying away from knock-off brands when it comes to devices that track your health and fitness. Check out the list below for the best deals on some of the most capable fitness gadgets you can get right now.

Fitbit Versa 2 - $127.95

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

The previous generation Versa smartwatch drops to a new all-time-low price of $127.95 for Prime Day. Fitbit announced the Versa 3 at the end of August which adds a built-in GPS and a few other software features, but the Versa 2 remains a good smartwatch for those on a budget. We gave the Versa 2 a score of 75 for its comfortable design, accurate sleep tracking and long-lasting battery.