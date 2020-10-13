All the best gaming deals we could find for Prime Day

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.
Amazon’s imaginary shopping holiday Prime Day is in full swing, and there are some great deals hidden among the thousands of one-dollar discounts. Even better, we’ve already trawled Amazon to find them for you, and will keep on doing so until the sale ends at midnight tomorrow. Prime Day is never quite the gaming event that Black Friday is, but we have found a few deals worth your attention (we’ve written about some great Razer prices already). As you’d expect, you need an Amazon Prime membership to qualify for these prices.
Nintendo Switch
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
For Nintendo Switch, there’s a rare discount on the excellent Fire Emblem: Three Houses, which is available either in physical or digital edition for just $40 — an all-time low for the digital edition, and matching the lowest-ever price for the physical. Other deals include Breath of the Wild ($40), Yoshi’s Crafted World ($40) and Mortal Kombat 11 ($20), but none of those prices represent all-time lows, and in the case of Crafted World it was $10 cheaper back in August.
The only other thing worth mentioning is there’s a sort-of discount on Switch Online membership, insomuch as you can get a Nintendo-licensed 128GB microSD and 12 months of Switch Online for $40 — it’s a deal if you need an 128GB card, but otherwise probably not worth your time.
The standout deal for PlayStation owners is The Last of Us Part II, which can be grabbed for $40. This matches the all-time low on Amazon, as it was briefly discounted to that price in September. Other than that, you can grab Mortal Kombat 11 for $15 and... that’s pretty much that for now. There are all sorts of things that claim to be deals, but if you scrutinize them for a second you’ll see they’ve been cheaper recently — sometimes by a lot. Best to hold off for Black Friday.
If you’re planning on upgrading to a PlayStation 5, though, you might be in the market for some storage. SanDisk has a sale on its high-end 1TB Extreme PRO external SSD. While it’s not suitable for playing PS5 titles from, it will make a good place for PS4 games you want to keep around to play in back-compat mode. At $155, it’s technically 45-percent off, but as you can regularly find these drives for $190, the discount is actually closer to 20 percent.
Things get even more desperate when it comes to Xbox, which doesn’t really seem to be involved in the Prime Day sale in any meaningful way. Again, Mortal Kombat 11is $15, and that SanDisk 1TB Extreme Pro SSD would make a great companion to an Xbox Series S or X as well, but other than that we’re coming up short. We’ll update this guide if we see any discounts applied later.
Corsair’s excellent K95 mechanical keyboard is at an all-time low of $160, although that price only applies to the MX Blue (clicky) and MX Speed Silver (linear) switch options; the MX Brown (tacticle) version for some reason is still at the $200 RRP.
This is a good all-round HyperX headset — it’s comfortable, has good sound quality and a decent adjustable mic. With an RRP of $130, its $90 Prime Day price is solid, and worth considering, but there seems to be an issue on Amazon’s end that’s actually applying the discount twice. When you first add it to your basket, you’ll see $89.99, but at the last step of the checkout, it’ll suddenly drop to $59.46. At that price, if you’re in the market for a new headset, it’s hard to go wrong.