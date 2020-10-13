All the best laptop deals we could find for Prime Day

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.
Historically, Amazon Prime Day hasn’t been the greatest when it comes to laptop deals. Amazon’s annual shopping event typically has better savings on accessories than it does on actual notebooks. But we were able to parse through the plethora of not-so-great laptop discounts and collect only the best of the best here. Check out the list below for the best laptop deals you can get during Prime Day.
Razer Blade 15 Base - $1,299
Razer’s solid Blade 15 Base gaming laptop is on sale at a new low price today. The Base with an i7-10750H processor, a GTX 1660 Ti GPU, a 256GB SSD and a 1080p 144Hz display down to $1,300, which is $300 off its normal price. While we think the amount of storage is on the low side for a laptop as powerful as this, it does include an empty bay for a 2.5-inch SSD or HDD inside.
The 2020 Razer Blade Advanced only came out in May but the top-tier model is deeply discounted for Prime Day. Now you can get the Razer Blade Advanced with a 10th-gen Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a 15.6-inch 1080p 300Hz display for $2,099, which is roughly $500 off its normal price. It’s a great deal anyone who’s wanted an ultra-powerful gaming laptop should consider.
Last year’s model of the XPS 13 laptop is down to $1,402.49 on Amazon today and you’re getting a powerful notebook at that price. This one runs on a 10th-generation Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and it has a 4K touchscreen as well. We gave the 2019 XPS 13 a score of 93 for its refined design with a webcam above the display and exceptional performance.
If you’re looking for a truly unique laptop, ASUS’ ZenBook Duo fits the bill and it’s an easier laptop to consider at this $1,000 sale price. It has two screens, the main 14-inch 1080p panel and a secondary display just above the keyboard, and they work surprisingly well together. We gave the ZenBook Duo a score of 81 for its solid execution of the dual-screen concept as well as its good performance and battery life.
The latest MacBook Air drops to $850 thanks to an on-page coupon that’s automatically applied at checkout. The sale price of $899 is a good one to start with, but the extra $50 off brings this laptop to a new low. We gave the MacBook Air a score of 87 for its lovely Retina display, excellent trackpad and much improved Magic Keyboard. If you want an even more powerful model, you can get one with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $1,149.