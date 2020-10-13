All the best laptop deals we could find for Prime Day

Buy Razer Blade 15 base at Amazon - $1,299

Razer Blade Advanced - $2,099.99

The 2020 Razer Blade Advanced only came out in May but the top-tier model is deeply discounted for Prime Day. Now you can get the Razer Blade Advanced with a 10th-gen Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a 15.6-inch 1080p 300Hz display for $2,099, which is roughly $500 off its normal price. It’s a great deal anyone who’s wanted an ultra-powerful gaming laptop should consider.

Buy Razer Blade Advanced at Amazon - $2,099.99

Dell XPS 13 7390 - $1,402.49

Last year’s model of the XPS 13 laptop is down to $1,402.49 on Amazon today and you’re getting a powerful notebook at that price. This one runs on a 10th-generation Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and it has a 4K touchscreen as well. We gave the 2019 XPS 13 a score of 93 for its refined design with a webcam above the display and exceptional performance.

Buy XPS 13 at Amazon - $1,402.49

ASUS ZenBook Duo - $999.99

If you’re looking for a truly unique laptop, ASUS’ ZenBook Duo fits the bill and it’s an easier laptop to consider at this $1,000 sale price. It has two screens, the main 14-inch 1080p panel and a secondary display just above the keyboard, and they work surprisingly well together. We gave the ZenBook Duo a score of 81 for its solid execution of the dual-screen concept as well as its good performance and battery life.

Buy ZenBook Duo at Amazon - $999.99

MacBook Air

The latest MacBook Air drops to $850 thanks to an on-page coupon that’s automatically applied at checkout. The sale price of $899 is a good one to start with, but the extra $50 off brings this laptop to a new low. We gave the MacBook Air a score of 87 for its lovely Retina display, excellent trackpad and much improved Magic Keyboard. If you want an even more powerful model, you can get one with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $1,149.

Buy MacBook Air at Amazon - $850

