Razer's Blade 15 packs an 8-core Intel CPU and RTX 2080 Super

The Blade 15 Advanced also comes with NVIDIA's latest RTX 2070/2080 Super GPUs with Max-Q design. The new chips are not only faster than NVIDIA's last RTX flagships, the RTX 2080 and 2070, but feature NVIDIA's latest efficiency-boosting Max-Q tweaks like Advanced Optimus and Dynamic Boost. That means you'll get higher frame-rates for gaming without sacrificing battery power.

The Razer's display has tiny bezels and a matte finish, and gamers can opt for a 15.6-inch 1080p display with up to a 300 Hz refresh rate. Content creators, meanwhile, can opt get one with a factory-calibrated 4K OLED touch display that covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color space.

Other features include WiFi6, up to 2933 MHz DDR4 memory, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 slot, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 slots and yes! Finally an SD card slot, and one that supports UHS-III cards, to boot. You also get a backlit Razer Chroma keyboard, a compact power adapter and up to 1TB of NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 storage.

The Razer Blade base model has slightly lower specs, with a 6-core 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU with 5.0 GHz max boost, up to RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics, a 144 Hz 1080p display or a 4K OLED non-touch display, and up to a 512GB NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD. Sadly, this model doesn't have an SD card slot.

The base model starts at $1,599 with GTX 1660 Ti graphics and a 144Hz 1080p display, and goes up to $2,299 with a 4K OLED display, RTX 2070 graphics and a 512GB SSD. The Advanced model starts at $2,599 with RTX 2070 Super graphics, a 512GB SSD and a 300Hz 1080p display, while the top-end $3,299 model features an OLED 4K touch display, GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics and a 1TB SSD. It'll arrive in the US and Canada through Razer.com and select retailers in May, and come to Europe, China and elsewhere "soon."