It's always worthwhile to wait for a sale before buying a new laptop. That may not always be possible — if your current machine took a tumble down some steps or met with a watery fate, chances are you'll have to bite the bullet and pay up for a new notebook immediately. But for those who have been considering an upgrade, or adding a new laptop to their arsenal, Amazon Prime Day is a good time to buy. The members-only shopping event this year has brought a number of good deals on high-end laptops and tablets, plus deep discounts on already affordable machines. We sifted through the deals — both from Amazon and other retailers — to find the best ones to help make your decision a bit easier. Here are the best laptop deals we found for Prime Day 2021.

Razer Blade 15 - $950

The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop is only $950 for Prime Day — that's $550 off its normal price and the lowest we've seen it. This is the 2020 model as well and it's not a weak machine: it has a six-core Core i7-10750H processor, NVIDIA GTX 1660 TI graphics, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You're also getting a 15.6-inch FHD display that supports 120Hz refresh rates.

Buy Razer Blade 15 at Amazon - $950

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 - $485

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ tablets are down to $485 and $655, respectively. These are Samsung's answers to Apple's iPad Pros and they are formidable competitors that Android lovers will appreciate. We gave the Tab S7 a score of 80 for its beautiful build, vibrant 120Hz display, S Pen compatibility and long battery life.

Buy Galaxy Tab S7 at Amazon - $485 Buy Galaxy Tab S7+ at Amazon - $655

MacBook Air M1 - $900

The MacBook Air M1 laptop is down to $900 thanks to an automatically applied coupon that knocks $50 off its $950 sale price. If you're looking to upgrade your notebook, this is one of the best options out there right now. The Air M1 earned a score of 94 from us for its incredibly fast performance, excellent keyboard and trackpad, good battery life and lack of fan noise.

Buy MacBook Air M1 at Amazon - $900

MacBook Pro M1 - $1,100

The powerful MacBook Pro M1 has fallen to $1,100 at Amazon. We gave this laptop a score of 84 for its impressive performance, powerful GPU, long battery life and gorgeous display.

Buy MacBook Pro M1 at Amazon - 1,100

iPad Air - $520

The latest iPad Air has been discounted to $520. Apple released this model late last year and it makes the Air more like the iPad Pros in all the ways that matter. We gave it a score of 90 for its updated design and new colors, fast performance and WiFi speeds and healthy battery life.

Buy iPad Air at Amazon - $520

10.2-inch iPad - $299

The 10.2-inch iPad is on sale for $299 right now. It's the most affordable of Apple's tablets and we like its improved performance, familiar design and support for the first-generation Apple Pencil.

Buy 10.2-inch iPad at Amazon - $299

ASUS ZenBook 13 - $630

The ASUS ZenBook 13 laptop is down to $620, which is more than $100 off its usual price. Not only does this notebook have a slim and attractive design, but it also has a 10th-gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. We also like the spacious trackpad that doubles as a number pad thanks to some strategically placed backlights.

Buy ASUS ZenBook 13 at Amazon - $630

Acer Aspire 5 - $300

One of our favorite cheap Windows laptops, the Acer Aspire 5, is even more affordable for Prime Day at $300. That's $100 off its normal price and a great deal on a machine with a Ryzen 3 3350U processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This model also supports WiFi 6 and has Alexa built in.

Buy Acer Aspire 5 at Amazon - $300

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo - $1,999

ASUS' unique ZenBook Pro Duo is $300 off for Prime Day, bringing it down to a record low of $1,999. This model has a 10th-gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD, plus GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. We gave the dual-screen laptop a score of 82 when it first game out for its powerful hardware and excellent keyboard.

Buy ZenBook Pro Duo at Amazon - $1,999

Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook - $310

Lenovo's Flex 5 Chromebook is our current favorite Chrome OS device and now it's on sale for $310 — that's $120 off and the best price we've seen. This model has a 13-inch 1080p display, a 10th-gen Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Given the laptop's specs, this is a great sale on a Chromebook that will be powerful enough to meet most people's daily needs.

Buy Flex 5 Chromebook at Amazon - $310

Galaxy Chromebook 2 - $449

Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale for $449 at Best Buy, or $599 for the upgraded, Core i3 model. While not an all-time low, it's still a good sale on a much improved Chromebook. We gave this version a score of 82 for its impressive screen, good keyboard, loud speakers and solid performance.

Buy Galaxy Chromebook 2 at Best Buy - $449

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 - $390

The premium ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 is down to $390 for Prime Day, or $90 off its usual price. You're getting a convertible design here with a Core m3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. We appreciate the notebook's sleek design as well as its 14-inch, 1080p NanoEdge touchscreen.

Buy Chromebook Flip C433 at Amazon - $390

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 - $225

The compact Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is on sale for $225, a new record low for the machine. You're getting an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage along with a convertible design that has two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports and a microSD card slot.

Buy Chromebook Spin 311 at Amazon - $225

HP Chromebook 11 - $190

The HP Chromebook 11 is down to $190 for Prime Day, or $70 off its normal price and a return to its all-time low. This notebook has a MediaTek MT8183 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage — certainly not the most powerful Chromebook you could get, but strong enough to support on-the-go activities or the limited needs of your child.

Buy HP Chromebook 11 at Amazon - $190

ASUS Chromebook CX1100CNA - $200

ASUS' 11-inch Chromebook CX1100CNA has dropped to $200, which is a record-low price for the relatively new laptop. It has an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage plus a spill-resistant keyboard, two USB-C ports and a 12-hour battery life.

Buy Chromebook CX1100CNA at Amazon - $200

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 - $429

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is down to $429 at Best Buy, and that's 4200 off its normal price. Although a new model just came out, this deal shouldn't be overlooked. We like this machine for its Core i5 processor (something hard to find on a Chromebook at this sale price), the 2256 x 1504 display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and its 12GB SSD.

Buy Chromebook Spin 713 at Best Buy - $429

