Several Anker charging gizmos hit record low prices for Prime Day

A slew of Anker charging gadgets are on sale for Prime Day, with several products dropping to the lowest prices we've seen for them to date. Take the Anker 63W 4 Port PIQ 3.0 & GaN Fast Charger Adapter, for example. It's a slim charging hub with two USB-A ports and a pair of USB-C ports, allowing you to juice up four devices at once. One of the USB-C ports supports fast charging at up to 45W and the other at up to 18W. The adapter is currently on sale for $39, down $22 from the standard price of $61.

Several powerbanks are on sale as well. The PowerCore III 10K Wireless has a 10,000mAh capacity, as the name suggests. The Qi-certified product can charge devices wirelessly at up to 10W, or up to 18W through the USB-A and USB-C ports. It's currently $32, down from $50.

If you're looking for a powerbank with slightly faster charging and a larger capacity, consider the PowerCore Essential 20000, which can provide up to five full battery charges to an iPhone 12, according to Anker. It has a 20W USB-C port, and it's currently down from $50 to $35.

Elsewhere, you can save on the Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger, which usually costs $65, but is $40 for Prime Day. The external battery can juice up most phones at least six times on a single charge, Anker claims. It doesn't have a USB-C port, but you can charge up to three devices at the same time through USB-A connections.

There's a smaller discount on the PowerCore 10000, a compact 10000mAh powerbank. It's down from $20 to $17. Anker has other products on sale for Prime Day, including headphones, earbuds and cables. You can check out all of the deals on the company's Amazon storefront.

