Amazon Prime Day tech deals that are worth shopping on day two — Top picks from Apple, Anker, Dyson and others

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004.

There are a few hours left in Amazon's Prime Day sale; these are the tech deals you shouldn't miss.

In only a few short hours, Amazon Prime Day 2024 will be in the books, but you still have time to shop day-two deals right now. This year's July Prime Day has been, for lack of a better word, typical, but that's a good thing for anyone who missed out on shopping yesterday. The best Prime Day deals we saw on day one are, indeed, the best deals you can get now during day two — and most of them haven't sold out yet.

If you have any electronics on your wishlist, or you're back for day two and want to take advantage of the still-live sales, Engadget has you covered. We've curated the best Prime Day deals on tech that you can still get for the remainder of Amazon Prime Day. Stay tuned to this post for updates as we close out Prime Day 2024 at the end of the day today.

If you're looking for even more Prime Day deals that are still available, check out Engadget's Prime Day hub where you'll find all of the best tech deals you can get for the shopping event this year. In addition to Amazon devices, Prime Day is typically a great time to pick up big-ticket items like tablets, laptops and robot vacuums, and accessories like power banks, streaming devices, Bluetooth speakers and the like.

Best Prime Day deals: Engadget top picks

Best Prime Day tech deals

Dyson Airwrap bundle for $550 , $125 off : In addition to the Airwrap and its storage case, the bundle includes six attachments: two long barrels, three brushes and the Coanda smoothing dryer, plus a filter cleaning brush, a detangling comb and another storage bag. That's enough to achieve a bunch of different hairstyles with one tool, and you get a couple of ways to store the machine when you're not using it or when you need to travel with it.

Theragun Mini 2.0 for $149 , $50 off : The runners on the Engadget staff appreciate this percussion massage gun for its compact size, three speeds and swappable attachments.

Fitbit Charge 6 for $100 , $60 off : The Charge 6 sits at the top of our list of the best fitness trackers you can get precisely because it has such a comprehensive feature set. It also has a seven-day battery life, so you won't have to worry about recharging it for days on end.

iRobot Roomba Combo Essentials for $190 , $85 off : This model ups the ante a bit by adding in mopping capabilities to the usual robot-vacuum formula. It’s the most affordable vac-and-mop machine that iRobot makes, and it’s an even better buy at this sale price.

Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum for $295, $305 off: A version of one of our top picks for the best robot vacuums, it supports cleaning schedules and home mapping, plus it comes with a self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days worth of debris. The base is also bagless, so you don't have to buy and replace proprietary garbage bags in it over time.

Amazon

